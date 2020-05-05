William C. Labermeier
William Charles Labermeier, Sr. of Mt. Healthy, Ohio was called home to Heaven in the home he built himself the morning of May 4th. He had an extraordinary life and lived life to it's fullest. Bill is preceded in death by his wife Wilma (Bley) Labermeier, affectionately referred to as "Mort." His many Blessings included his loving children Angela (Robert) Eggleston, William (Helen) Labermeier Jr., and Lisa Grimes, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill was a dedicated pipefitter at Proctor and Gamble for 38 years. He was a beloved usher and member of the Church of the Assumption. When not serving others, he could be found piddlin' around the house with his furry pal Jake or checking in with friends around the world on amateur radio as W8PJY. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for immediate family only at Church of the Assumption, Mt. Healthy on Thursday, May 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Church of the Assumption at https://www.assumptionmthealthy.org/make-a-gift-or-memorial-donation. 88s, W8PJY is signing off.

Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 5 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Mass of Christian Burial
Church of the Assumption
