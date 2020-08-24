William C. Mueller
Affectionately known as " Big Guy", beloved husband of the late Kathleen M. Mueller (nee Miller), loving father of Laura (Chris) Vest, David Mueller, Brian Mueller and Todd (Shelly) Mueller, grandfather of Andy, Branden, Alex and Connor, brother of the late Marcia Shaw, also survived by other family and friends. Bill loved being a soccer coach on the West side for many years. Passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. Family will greet friends Saturday 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Memorials may be made to Metzcor (Adult Day Program), 5118 Crookshank Rd. (45238). www.vittstermeranderson.com