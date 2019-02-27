|
|
William Campbell
Cincinnati - Loving father of Leslie Warmack, Ricardo Dunklin, David Warmack (father figure); Dear brother to Wilma Elliott, Marianne Lowe, Gwendolyn Johnson, Wanda Kidd, Clifford A. Campbell, and Jeffery Campbell; Adored grandfather of Nichelle Dunn, Jocelyn Blevins, Jesus Dunklin, Kaija Dunklin; William is preceded in death by his beloved sister Betty Ann Norris, his father Clifford Campbell, mother Precious Campbell; William passed away Friday February 15, 2019 at 66 years of age. Memorial Service will take place Friday March 1, 2019 at 11AM at Morning Star Baptist Church (722 Oak St. 45206).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 27, 2019