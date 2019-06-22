Services
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
William Casey, Jr.

Crittenden - William Casey, Jr. passed away June 19, 2019 in Crittenden, Kentucky at the age of 87.

He was a veteran of the United States Airforce and an installer/repairman for Cincinnati Bell. He was proud to be a lifelong Kentucky resident and was an avid UK Basketball Fan and enjoyed working in his yard.

He is survived by his wife: Shirley Ann Lacefield Casey; 2 daughters: Diana Lynn Casey of Ft. Mitchell and Patty Geers (Don) of Dry Ridge; a brother: Tom Casey of Erlanger; 4 grandchildren: Stephanie King (Jason), Joshua Ives (Kelly), Elizabeth Hamm (Steve) and Jacob Geers (Heather); and 9 great grandchildren: Avery King, Amelia King, Elijah King, Aidan Ives, Ethan Ives, Owen William Ives, Abbigail Hamm, Elizabeth Geers and Corbin Geers.

Memorial services will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Crittenden. Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, North.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 22, 2019
