William "Bernie" Cavanaugh, 100 years of age passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Boone Springs Care Center. Bernie, lovingly known as the "Egg Man", had a produce and egg route for over 65 years that went through Latonia and Covington. His passion was farming, caring for the Independence farm that his family has owned for over 150 years. He was the oldest current member of St. Cecilia Church and a member of the first graduating class of Simon Kenton High School. Bernie was proud to have the honor of Kentucky Colonel. He is preceded in death by his wife Betty Cavanaugh; daughter Mary Ann Cavanaugh; grandson Billy Sams; daughter in law Fran Cavanaugh; mother Gertrude Burke; adoptive parents Roger and Leona Cavanaugh. Bernie is survived by his children James Cavanaugh, Cathy (Tom) Johnson, Patricia (David) Lauer and Linda (Mark) Peddicord; grandchildren Heidi Tucker, Heather Wilson, Michael Cavanaugh, Laura Cavanaugh, Andrew Lauer, Matthew Lauer and Amanda Greenwald; 8 great grandchildren; many extended family members and friends. A Visitation will be held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia Cemetery. Memorial Contributions suggested to St. Cecilia Church. Please leave online condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com Floral Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cavanaugh family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
