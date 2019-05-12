|
William Cohen
Cincinnati - William Cohen, 87, beloved husband of the late Phyllis J. Cohen, loving father of Mark (Michelle) most loving Gramps to Brandon and Jenna Cohen. Also surviving son Barry Cohen. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, May 13, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH. Charitable contributions made to Alois Alzheimer's Center, 70 Damon Rd. Cincinnati, OH., in memory of PJ. Arrangements are entrusted to Spring Grove Funeral Home. Online condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 12, 2019