|
|
William Couch
Cleves - WIlliam R. Couch, Beloved husband of Janice S. Couch (Nee Pennekamp) for 46 years. Loving father of Theresa (David) Bradford, William R. (Amanda) Couch, Thomas Couch Sr. (Darlene Cornell) and the late Joseph D. Couch. Devoted grandfather of Zachary, Taylor, Hannah, Nolan, William R., Wyatt, Joseph W., Jude, Ashley, Thomas Jr., Matthew, Jordan and Lennon. Dear brother of Susan (Duff) Arnold, Robert (Vicky) Couch, Lisa (Dave) Fisher. Brother in law of Sheila Emery, Stephen Pennekamp and Russell (Kim) Pennekamp. Best friend of Randy and Teri Froehlich. Also survived by his numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 68 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on TUESDAY from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph of North Bend, 25 E. Harrison Ave., on WEDNESDAY at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Greater Cincinnati Police Museum, 308 Reading Rd. Fl 2, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 120 Wall St. 29th Fl, New York, NY 10005. Www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019