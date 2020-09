Or Copy this URL to Share

William Cummins



Covington - William Cummins, 78, of Covington died on Sept. 17. He was born July 10, 1942, in Covington to the late Raymond and Nancy (Jones) Cummins. He was a US Marine Vietnam Atomic Veteran and Master Electrician. A cremation burial with Full Military Honors will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Floral Hills Cemetery in Taylor Mill, KY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store