Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
William "Bill" Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Cunningham

William "Bill" Cunningham Obituary
William "Bill" Cunningham

Cincinnati - William "Bill" Cunningham passed away on Thursday, August 22 at the age of 68. Beloved husband of Shirley Cunningham. Loving father of Michael O.'Leary. Grandfather to Ryan and Sean O'Leary.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation. Details and condolences at www.springrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 26, 2019
