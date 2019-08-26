|
|
William "Bill" Cunningham
Cincinnati - William "Bill" Cunningham passed away on Thursday, August 22 at the age of 68. Beloved husband of Shirley Cunningham. Loving father of Michael O.'Leary. Grandfather to Ryan and Sean O'Leary.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation. Details and condolences at www.springrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 26, 2019