|
|
William D. Wilder
Kenwood - Beloved husband of Dottie Wilder (nee Maphet) for 77 years. Devoted father of William (Linda Fike) Wilder Jr., Jill Wilder, Jenny Wilder, Tim (Lisa Parks) Wilder and Julie (Greg) Doppler. Cherished grandfather of Beth Jansen, Ryan Theodore, Sarah (Jeff) Soule, Chase Doppler, Kyle (Melanie) Doppler, and Laura Doppler. Great-grandfather of Deborah, Lauren, Tyler, Scott, Alli, Jayla and Jensen. Great-great-grandfather of 3 and great uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his siblings. Departed on July 10, 2019 at the age of 98. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15th from 12:30 pm until time of Funeral Service at 1 pm, all at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Pompe Foundation or . Condolences may be expressed at www.MRFH.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 13 to July 14, 2019