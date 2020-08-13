William Dean "Pete" Harris
Union - William Dean "Pete" Harris, 87, of Union, KY passed away on Tues, Aug 11, 2020 at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth, Edgewood, KY after a prolonged 20 year struggle, with Non Hodgkin's lymphoma. Born at Home, on Mill Street, April 28th 1933 in Ironton, OH to Harry Harris and Mary (Meistedt) Harris.
Pete was born again, saved by the blood of Christ, and has gone ahead to his Father in heaven. He was a faithful husband, good father and loyal friend.
At 19, Pete joined the U.S. Air Force where he proudly served and trained as a Drill Instructor for almost 4 years from 1952 to 56. During his watch the communist hoards did not invade Sampson Air Force Base on Lake Seneca, in Geneva, NY. Honorably Discharged, he returned home victorious to marry his sweetheart, the love of his life, Jewel (Judy) Fetters. They celebrated 64 years of marriage this past October.
Pete lived in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Minnesota, Illinois, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Utah, Louisiana and Kentucky and moved a total of 20 times. He worked for E.I. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. fabric & finishes division (Lucite Paints) 25 years, J.C. Penney's Florence, KY 7 years and part time at Boone County Golf Courses 22 years as a "cart"ologist.
As a father of two he left no question on how he felt about his boys. He constantly reaffirmed this with hugs and words of love. He was proud of his boys just because they were his. He provided well for his family and was a model for his sons on how to love and cherish, serve, and comfort a wife.
Pete loved Jazz music and that man could dance. He and his wife would go annually down to Bardstown, KY to tear up the dance floor listening to a live band under the stars and finishing their night of reverie crashing exhausted at their favorite Bed & Breakfast.
He'll be sorely missed by his friends in ROMEO's, (Romantic, Opinionated, Men, Eating, Out) they met every Wednesday at Rafferty's in Florence. Playing Den Mother, Pete, called the guys every Tuesday to see who was coming for food, fellowship, and fun.
Pete is survived by his wife, Jewel "Judy" (Fetters); sons, David (JoAnna) Harris, and Dean (Laura) Harris; Five grandchildren; Seven great-grandchildren;. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mary Harris; brother, Ronald (Ronnie) Harris.
Memorial church service will be held on Saturday, August, 15, 2020 visitation 1:00 p.m. service at 2:00 p.m. at First Church - Burlington Campus, 6080 Camp Ernst Rd., Burlington, Kentucky with L.D. Campbell officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to American Cancer Society
