William Dennis "Denny" Wagner
Norwood - Denny Wagner, born to the late Fred and Pauline Wagner, passed away at the age of 76 on August 28, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Helen Wagner; his children; Michele Pratt, David (Ruthie) Wagner, Donna (Steve) Pigg, Joseph (Maureen) Wagner, Theresa (Rick) Clem, Vicky England, Gregory (Cheryl) Broyles, Colleen (Richard) Sandlin, Kimberly (Matt) White, Michael (Theresa) Broyles and Douglas Broyles; 24 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and siblings, Mary Beth Evans and Gregory Wagner. He was preceded in death by his 5 siblings; Carl, Roger, Paul, Fred and Roselyn.
). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association
or Alzheimer's Association
.