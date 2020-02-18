|
William "Bill" Dold
William "Bill" Dold, 94, passed on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL. Bill proudly served in the 1st Marine Division in the Pacific Theatre during WWII & post war reconstruction. He attended Yale University for Officer Training commissioned by US Congress. He worked for the IUOE, Local 18 in Cincinnati as a heavy equipment operator and business agent. Bill also earned a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Cincinnati. Preceded in death by daughter Tina Lou. Bill was a devoted husband to his wife, Gail for 37 years; loving father to three sons, Tim (Patti), Chase (Tran) & Hollis (Claire); grandfather of Joe (April), Jenny (Danny); step-grandchildren, Andrew & Amanda; great grandfather to Amelia, Harper, Cate Dold & Hanna. Bill requested his be donated to the Anatomical Research Department at the University of Florida. Donations can be made to the University of Cincinnati Hoxworth Blood Center where Bill was a donor.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020