Services
Schmidt Dhonau Kucner Funeral Home
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
(513) 948-1113
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schmidt Dhonau Kucner Funeral Home
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Schmidt Dhonau Kucner Funeral Home
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Conner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Conner

Add a Memory
William E. Conner Obituary
William E. Conner

Reading - William E. Conner Sr., beloved husband of 44 years to the late Welthia Eldoria (née Coday). Loving father of William (Geri) Jr., Jerry, Bobby (Cathy), Richard (Diana), Don (Margie), Karen (Wee) Quan, Kevin (Missie), and Gean (Brian) Ross. Cherished grandfather of 22, great-grandfather of 4. Dear brother of Lily Mae (Curt) Hicks and the late David (survived by Bonnie) Conner. Preceded in death by daughter Jacqueline Kay Steele. Visitation 6-9PM, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Spring Grove Funeral Home, formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner, 8633 Reading Rd., Reading, OH 45215. Funeral Service 10AM, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial at Landmark Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now