Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Mt. Washington, OH
View Map
William E. "Blackie" Davin

William E. "Blackie" Davin Obituary
William E. "Blackie" Davin

- - William E. "Blackie" Davin beloved husband of Rosemarie M. Davin (nee Ross) devoted father of Suzanne (Al) Thackston, Mary Ann (Tom Adams) Bryant, Rose Ann (Scott) Crooker, William A. (Sharon) and Richard E. (Tammy) Davin, dear grandfather of Jenny, Michelle, Mary Sue, Christina, Katie, Amy, Mari Ellen, Julie, Jessie, Anna, Sara, and Lily, brother of the late Helen Marie Alyward, Mary Rose Dunn, and Charles Davin Jr., also survived by 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Aug. 9, 2019. Age 92 years. Residence Mt. Washington. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington on Wed. Aug. 14, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Wed. from 9:15-10:15 AM. Mt. Washington American Legion Post 484 service on Wed. at the Church at 10:15 AM. Memorials to or Queen City Hospice. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
