Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Mt. Washington, OH
View Map
William E. Huber

Mt. Washington - William E. Huber, husband of the late Jane Ann Huber (nee Ross) beloved father of Carl D. Huber, William A. (Michelle) Huber, and James E. (Nancy) Huber, devoted brother of Barbara Wellman, and the late Robert Huber and Donald Huber, dear grandfather of Sarah, Brandon, Robert, David, Jason and Joseph. Bill was in the US Navy during WWII and he loved to sing and dance. Died October 25, 2019. Age 97 yrs. Formerly of Mt. Washington. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington on Wed. Oct. 30, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Tues. from 5-7 PM. Memorials to Queen City Hospice.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
