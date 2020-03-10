|
|
William E. Kay
Delhi Township - William E. Kay, age 91, passed away on March 9, 2020, 5 days after his wife Janet Kay, passed away. Bill was born to George and Mabel Kay on October 16, 1928, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Bill worked as an electrical engineer for several companies around the greater Cincinnati area. He was a member of the Cincinnati Art Club, enjoyed painting and walks in the park. Bill is survived by his children; Debbie (Joe) Ward, Mike Kay, Shari (Cam) Bommer and Kathy (Gary) Rice, grandchildren; Chris (Rachel) Ward, Stefanie Johns, Nick Litkenhaus, Ryan Litkenhaus, Kaitlin (Jamie) Fliehman, Jesse (Ashley) Rice, Jared Rice, Kristin (Ethan) Fleck, Casey (Wes) Creed, Cameron (Hannah) Bommer and 8 great-grandchildren, sister Judy Pavely, sister-in-law Nancy (Jim) Durbin, and many extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, nephew James Durbin and his beloved wife of 66 years, Janet M. Kay and their dog Ginger. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM when services will begin at the Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Mausoleum Chapel, 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231. Burial will take place at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to the . The family would like to thank Mercy West Park. www.AMGFuneralHome.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020