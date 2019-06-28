|
William E. Meyer
Villa Hills - William E. Meyer 74 years of age passed away Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. Bill was the loving husband of Mary Meyer (nee Carroll). Loving Dad of Jennifer Meyer. Loving Pa Pa of Sean Duffens. Dear Brother of Mark Meyer, Judy Crone and Mary Ann Knaley. Bill was a Business owner and specialized in Custom Drapes and Upholstery in Ft. Mitchell. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 pm until 6:30pm at Mother of God Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 6:30 pm. Burial will take place at Mother of God Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 28, 2019