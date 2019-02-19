|
William E. Steiden
Cincinnati - Longtime Greater Cincinnati educator Dr. William E. Steiden, 87, formerly of Finneytown, Sharonville, and Loveland, died February 14, 2019. Born June 5, 1931, in Elizabeth, Indiana, he was raised in Louisville, Kentucky. He earned his bachelor's in music at the University of Kentucky, becoming his family's first college graduate. He married Alma L. Lincoln in 1956, and the two spent the first of their 60 years together in Heidelberg, Germany, where he served in the 33rd U.S. Army Band. After returning to the United States, he earned his master's in music education at UK. In 1963, he became band director at Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati. Also during that period, he co-founded the Cincinnati Youth Symphony Orchestra. He received his Ed.D. at UK in 1968, then was principal at Finneytown High School from 1969 to 1975 and at Princeton High School from 1975 to 1986. He went on to serve as principal at Lloyd Memorial High School in Erlanger, Kentucky, and ended his career in 2001 as a consultant for the Kentucky Department of Education. He was also a 30-year member of the U.S. Army Reserve, retiring with the rank of Colonel. He was a Kentucky Colonel and was inducted into the Finneytown and Princeton school district halls of fame. Survivors include children William E. II (Laurie Hoffman) of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Susan L. (Bill Langejans) of Zeeland, Michigan, and Eric A. (Patricia Reed) of Fort Thomas, Kentucky; brother Herman "Bud" of Louisville, seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Inurnment will be at Spring Grove Cemetery on May 18, 2019. Services will be held on February 23, 2019, at the Epiphany United Methodist Church in Loveland, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his name to the University of Kentucky First Generation Scholarship Fund.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2019