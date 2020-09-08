William E. Terwort
Lakeside Park - William E. Terwort, (Bill), age 81, died at St. Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born October 14, 1938 to Bill and Sylvia Terwort in Covington, KY. He attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School, St. Xavier High School and Xavier University where he achieved his undergraduate and MBA degrees. Bill worked in the family business with his father and in 1972 he became the owner of J.G. Terwort and Son- Plumbing and Heating Contractors. In his later years, he worked at the Covington branch of the IRS. Having lived his whole life in northern Kentucky, Bill never met a stranger. He loved golf, traveling and being with friends and family. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Katherine Terwort (nee Ware); children, William Terwort (Erica), Eleanor Ridley (Scott); 2 grandchildren, Matthew Ridley, Heidi Terwort; sister Marianne Woods. Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jane Summe. Bill was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and Ft. Mitchell Country Club. He was former director of Kentucky Enterprise Savings and Loan. He was past director of Kenton County Jaycees, Northern Kentucky Heritage League and a former member of the Covington Lions Club. He was past Exalted Ruler of both the Covington and Florence chapters. Memorial contributions in Bill's name to any of the following charities would be appreciated.¬Redwood 71 Orphanage Rd. Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017 or Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation 663 Thirteenth St. Suite 180 Oakland, FL 94612 , or Alzheimer's Association
644 Linn St. #1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203 Private services will be held for immediate family members. Burial at Highland Cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com