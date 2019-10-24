|
William E. Watkins, Jr.
Cincinnati - William E. Watkins, Jr., passed away peacefully October 22, 2019 at the age of 96. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan H. Watkins (nee Hinds) for 64 years. Devoted father of William E. Watkins III (Kathleen). Loving grandfather of William E. Watkins IV (Daniella) and Meghan Marie Watkins. Loving great-grandfather of William E. Watkins V, Isabel Marie Watkins, and Walter Everett Watkins. Dearest brother of Louise Ledford Bowling (Thomas Jared) and the late Stanage Ledford, Lucy Ledford Costello, Mary Ledford Mote and Robert Dean Watkins. Survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. A proud World War II Veteran serving from 1942 - 1946 in the United States Navy. Sincere thanks to the caring staff at The Kenwood by Senior Star and . On-line condolences:
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019