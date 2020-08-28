William E. Worley



William E. Worley, born July 5, 1943, passed away on August 27, 2020. Bill is survived by his loving wife Vicki Worley, dear children Marty Worley, Jonathan Worley, Rebecca Worley, grandchild Marty Worley Jr., and many siblings. He is preceded in death by his beloved son Josh Worley, and parents Leonard and Maude Worley. The family of Bill will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 10:00 AM - 12 Noon with a funeral service to follow beginning at 12 Noon. We will be meeting at Ashridge Cemetery in Jackson Township, Ohio for a graveside and burial service at 2:00 PM.









