William "Bill" Edward Hetterman
Covington - William "Bill" Edward Hetterman, 65, of Covington, KY, passed away at his home on Monday, June 1, 2020. Born in Covington on October 23, 1954, Bill was the son of the late Ralph and Mary Hetterman. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hanging out with his buddies at the bar and watching sports, especially UK Basketball and Cincinnati Bengals Football. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his daughter: Sarah Marie Hetterman. Bill is survived by his brother: Paul Hetterman; sister: Karen (Greg) Sarkisian; nephews: Kane and Chase and nieces: Kelly, Beth and Katie. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until the Funeral Service at 4:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Everyone attending services are suggested to wear masks or face coverings. Please expect longer than normal wait times as temperatures must be taken at the door by funeral home staff. Online condolences can be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Covington - William "Bill" Edward Hetterman, 65, of Covington, KY, passed away at his home on Monday, June 1, 2020. Born in Covington on October 23, 1954, Bill was the son of the late Ralph and Mary Hetterman. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hanging out with his buddies at the bar and watching sports, especially UK Basketball and Cincinnati Bengals Football. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his daughter: Sarah Marie Hetterman. Bill is survived by his brother: Paul Hetterman; sister: Karen (Greg) Sarkisian; nephews: Kane and Chase and nieces: Kelly, Beth and Katie. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. until the Funeral Service at 4:00 P.M. at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Everyone attending services are suggested to wear masks or face coverings. Please expect longer than normal wait times as temperatures must be taken at the door by funeral home staff. Online condolences can be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.