William Edward Koch
Erlanger - Age 88 of Erlanger, KY, passed away on Thursday May 23, 2019 at The Seasons at Alexandria. Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at St. Barbara Church, 4042 Turkey Ft Road Erlanger, KY 41018 from 4pm to 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday May 30, 2019 at 10am at the church. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 26, 2019