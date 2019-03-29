|
|
William Ellis Barrett
Burlington - William Ellis Barrett, 76, passed away Friday March 22, 2019 at Cold Spring Transitional Care. He was a graduate of Peekskill Academy in Peekskill NY, and a graduate of the University of Connecticut where he received a degree in Chemical Engineering. He worked as a cost engineer and was co-owner of Pro-Corp. Preceded in death by his son Scott Ellis Barrett. Survivors include his wife Lorna E. Barrett, son Bill J Barrett and daughter Lorna M. Vinsant, granddaughter Lorna Isabella Vinsant and nieces Karen DeLeone, Kim Murphy and Kelly Thomas. A Private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at College Corner Cemetery in College Corner OH. Memorials may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Rd. Radnor PA 19087. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 29, 2019