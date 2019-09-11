|
William Eugene Zieger
Union Township - Beloved husband of Catherine Seibert - Zieger (nee Tarvin); Loving father of Charles Zieger and Tammy Zieger; Step father of Rosemary Kleckner, Laura Pyles, Julie Watson, Rebecca Gronberg, Glenn Seibert Jr., Ken Seibert, and the late Ginger Seibert; Grandfather of numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; Brother of Ray Zieger, George Zieger, Gary Zieger, Rose Sucher, and Kate Bernhart; Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews; Retired from the United States Army as a Master Sergeant after serving in Vietnam and Desert Storm; Passed away Friday September 6, 2019 Age 76 years; Resident of Union Township; Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Philomena Stonelick- Williams Corner Rd. Stonelick Township, OH 45103 Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019