Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philomena Stonelick- Williams
Corner Rd.
Stonelick Township, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for William Zieger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Eugene Zieger


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Eugene Zieger Obituary
William Eugene Zieger

Union Township - Beloved husband of Catherine Seibert - Zieger (nee Tarvin); Loving father of Charles Zieger and Tammy Zieger; Step father of Rosemary Kleckner, Laura Pyles, Julie Watson, Rebecca Gronberg, Glenn Seibert Jr., Ken Seibert, and the late Ginger Seibert; Grandfather of numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; Brother of Ray Zieger, George Zieger, Gary Zieger, Rose Sucher, and Kate Bernhart; Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews; Retired from the United States Army as a Master Sergeant after serving in Vietnam and Desert Storm; Passed away Friday September 6, 2019 Age 76 years; Resident of Union Township; Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Philomena Stonelick- Williams Corner Rd. Stonelick Township, OH 45103 Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.