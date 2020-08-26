1/1
William Everett Nelson
William Everett Nelson

California - William Everett "Bill" Nelson, 89, of California, KY, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Saint Elizabeth Fort Thomas. Bill was born on October 24, 1930 in California, KY. He retired from CSX Railroad after 40 years of service. Bill loved being with his family, church family and friends. He also liked traveling and working on the farm. He joined Melbourne United Methodist Church on July 28, 1957 and was a member of the Junior Order Carthage Chapter # 95 U.A.M., United Transportation Union, and a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed helping people out when they were in need, and was always ready to share a joke, a story or a smile. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Bertha Willhite Nelson; and siblings, Marcella Whitaker, Byron, Charlie, Herwood and Paul Nelson. Bill is survived by his wife of 63 years, LaVerne Dicken Nelson; two daughters, Beverly (Stan) Schilffarth and Patricia (Ken) Sullivan; two siblings, Vivian (Johnny) Sayers and Garland Nelson; six grandchildren, Philip (Whitney) Schilffarth, Jill (Aaron) Rajchel, Katie (Tyler) Wallin, Andrew (Brittany) Schilffarth, Sarah Sullivan and Connor Sullivan; three great-grandchildren, Cameron Schilffarth, Rhylan Wallin and Alexa Rajchel; and his granddog, Gizmo. Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street, Alexandria, KY. Second visitation on Monday 12:00 PM until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Melbourne United Methodist Church, 1011 Mary Ingles Highway, Melbourne, KY 41059. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Melbourne United Methodist Church.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
