1/
William F. "Bill" Duecker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William F. "Bill" Duecker

Bean Station, TN - Beloved husband of Carol Duecker, dear father of David (Joyce) Duecker, loving brother of Dolores (Robert) Niederschmidt and Dave (Lorraine) Duecker. Devoted step- father of Deborah Beck, Vickie Weier and Christie Denham. Bill was a former resident of Cincinnati and a graduate of Colerain High School. When Bill wasn't spending time with his family, he could be found at his favorite fishing hole at Lake Cherokee. Bill passed away on September 7th, 2020 and is with our Father in Heaven.

"Don't worry or be sad for me, I am fishing with the Master of the sea."




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved