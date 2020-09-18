William F. "Bill" Duecker



Bean Station, TN - Beloved husband of Carol Duecker, dear father of David (Joyce) Duecker, loving brother of Dolores (Robert) Niederschmidt and Dave (Lorraine) Duecker. Devoted step- father of Deborah Beck, Vickie Weier and Christie Denham. Bill was a former resident of Cincinnati and a graduate of Colerain High School. When Bill wasn't spending time with his family, he could be found at his favorite fishing hole at Lake Cherokee. Bill passed away on September 7th, 2020 and is with our Father in Heaven.



"Don't worry or be sad for me, I am fishing with the Master of the sea."









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store