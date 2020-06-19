William F. Jessen
1931 - 2020
William F. Jessen

Springfield Township - Beloved husband of the late Gladys M. Jessen (nee Mages) for 67 years. Devoted father of Pam (Phil) Matteson, Greg (Yevette) Jessen, Lynn (Jim) Strotman, Bill Jessen, Jr., and Cindy (Michael) Steigerwald. Cherished grandfather and great-grandfather of many. Dear brother of the late Kenneth Jessen. Departed on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the age of 88. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25th from 12 - 2 pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati. www.mrfh.com








Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
