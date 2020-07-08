1/
William F. "Bill" Sullivan
Anderson Twp - William "Bill" F. Sullivan beloved husband of Patricia A. Sullivan (nee Patch), devoted father of William (Alana), Robert (Natalie, and Brian Sullivan, Shannon (Rolf) King, Kathleen Bell, and Ned (Mindy) Hendry, father-in-law of Terrance (Staci) Bell, dear grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 10. Died July 7, 2020 at age 75. Residence Anderson Twp. Memorial gathering at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Sun. July 12, from 2-4 PM. Due to the Covid 19 MASKS and SOCIAL DISTANCING will be required. Memorials to Hospice of Cincinnati.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
