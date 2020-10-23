William "Bill" Finkbeiner
Beloved husband of Elaine Finkbeiner (nee Shappelle), loving father of Jacob Finkbeiner, John (Stacey) Hummeldorf, and the late Mark (Angie-living) Hummeldorf. Dear grandfather of Taylor, Parker, Chase and Emerson. Son of the late Robert and Anne (nee Hoctor) Finkbeiner, brother of Anne "Gay" Dornbush, Frank (Judy), David (Bridget) Finkbeiner, Mary Sandel, Joyce (Jim) Ell, Cindy (Mike) Mentz and the late Robert (Ruthie), Jim (Rhonda-Living), and John Finkbeiner. Son-in-law of Dolores Shappelle (nee Feld) and the late Charles Shappelle, brother-in-law of Kathy (Dave) Burke, Bill (Julie) Shappelle, Mary (Jim) Leitz, Jane (Larry) Miller, Paul (Elsie) Shappelle, Carol Miller, and the late Tom (Carla-living), and Kevin (JoAnn-living) Shappelle. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bill graduated from St. Bernard High School and Scarlet Oaks. He worked as an elevator mechanic and was an active member of IUEC for 41 years. Bill was born February 18, 1959 and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at age 61. Visitation Tuesday, October 27 from 5-8 pm at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. Funeral Mass Wednesday, October 28 at 10 am at St. Dominic Church. Social distancing and masks must be worn at both places. For those not able to attend Mass, you can view Mass online live at stdominicdelhi.org
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Dominic Delhi or the charity of your choice
