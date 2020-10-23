1/1
William "Bill" Finkbeiner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Finkbeiner

Beloved husband of Elaine Finkbeiner (nee Shappelle), loving father of Jacob Finkbeiner, John (Stacey) Hummeldorf, and the late Mark (Angie-living) Hummeldorf. Dear grandfather of Taylor, Parker, Chase and Emerson. Son of the late Robert and Anne (nee Hoctor) Finkbeiner, brother of Anne "Gay" Dornbush, Frank (Judy), David (Bridget) Finkbeiner, Mary Sandel, Joyce (Jim) Ell, Cindy (Mike) Mentz and the late Robert (Ruthie), Jim (Rhonda-Living), and John Finkbeiner. Son-in-law of Dolores Shappelle (nee Feld) and the late Charles Shappelle, brother-in-law of Kathy (Dave) Burke, Bill (Julie) Shappelle, Mary (Jim) Leitz, Jane (Larry) Miller, Paul (Elsie) Shappelle, Carol Miller, and the late Tom (Carla-living), and Kevin (JoAnn-living) Shappelle. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Bill graduated from St. Bernard High School and Scarlet Oaks. He worked as an elevator mechanic and was an active member of IUEC for 41 years. Bill was born February 18, 1959 and went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at age 61. Visitation Tuesday, October 27 from 5-8 pm at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. Funeral Mass Wednesday, October 28 at 10 am at St. Dominic Church. Social distancing and masks must be worn at both places. For those not able to attend Mass, you can view Mass online live at stdominicdelhi.org. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Dominic Delhi or the charity of your choice. www.vittstermeranderson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved