Services
Allison & Rose Funeral Home Inc
5645 Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY 41015
(859) 356-3700
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Allison & Rose Funeral Home
5645 Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Allison & Rose Funeral Home
5645 Taylor Mill Road
Taylor Mill, KY
Ft. Thomas - William "Gator" Fisher, age 74. Resident of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. Passed to his eternal home on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ft. Thomas, KY. Surviving are his: beloved wife Mary Ann Gibson Bowling Fisher (married 8-25-1990); daughter Cyndi Fisher Nalley; son Greg ( Pam) Von Handorf; grandchildren Lucas Nalley, Jacob and William Von Handorf. sisters Margaret Bosher and Damie Scott; sister-in-law Jody Schneider; adopted family Jim, Melissa, Bryce, Rachael Degaro; and many nieces and nephews. He was a member of: Ft. Thomas Masonic Lodge # 808 FAM, Past Monarch of Kishmee and Oola Khan Grottos, Past President of the Ohio Groto Association, a Kentucky Colonel and a Kentucky Admiral. Visitation from 4:00 pm until hour of services 7:00 pm Friday, May 31st, Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. Cremation, Hillside Chapel, Cincinnati, OH. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the Campbell County Animal Shelter, 1989 Poplar Ridge Road, Melbourne, KY 41081. On-line condolences www.allisonrosefuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to May 30, 2019
