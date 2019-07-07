|
William Francis Merusi
Cincinnati - Bill Merusi was an extraordinary person. He was a true counselor and coach and made a difference to many throughout his professional and personal life.
He loved his family and cared deeply about his community. He was born in Framingham, Massachusetts and was the son of the late William F. and Clara V. (Simonetta) Merusi and brother to the late Margy Savignano. He is survived by his sister Joan Celorier of Framingham and many nieces and nephews. "Moose Merusi" was an alumnus of Northeastern University, where he was a proud member of the undefeated football team in 1951. He also served in the Adjutant General's Corps of the United States Army. He moved to Cincinnati in 1958 to marry Sondra H. (Barnhorn) and they were married 60 years and lived in Finneytown. They enjoyed traveling together for many years on trips around the world. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children Suzanne (Will), Scott, Brian (Tibbett) and John. In addition he was a loving grandfather to George, Joseph, Emma and William. He served for over 20 years as the Chief Operating Officer of Chelsea Moore Company, a Cincinnati based firm engaged in real estate and land development. He brought total dedication to the real estate profession and had an impressive record of leadership and involvement. He retired in 1991 and served as a consultant and a Counselor of Real Estate (CRE) to a number of private and institutional investors covering a broad range of real estate expertise. He served on many organizations and boards including: Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM), Cincinnati Apartment Association, National Association of Realtors, National Association of Housing Cooperatives, Real Estate Advisory Committee of Cincinnati Technical College, Hamilton County Rural Zoning Commission and Leadership Cincinnati Class V.
Memorial visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 1 PM until service at 2 PM. His body has been donated to the UC College of Medicine Body Donation Program. The family is very grateful for the wonderful care he received from Hospice of Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations are made to St. Clare Catholic Church, 1443 Cedar Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45224. The family would like to thank Dr. John Flagge and Dr. Dean Keriakas for their care over many years. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 7, 2019