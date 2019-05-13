|
William G. Bieger
Ft Mitchell - William G. "Bill" Bieger, 87, passed away Thursday May 9, 2019 at his residence in Ft Mitchell, surrounded and deeply loved by his family. Bill worked as a Civil Engineer for over 65 years, most of his career at Elastizell Systems, where he worked until this past January. He was well-respected within the civil engineering and construction fields specializing in highway and bridge work. Bill was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft Mitchell and often attended Mass at the Cathedral in Covington with his wife Pat. He was past President of Notre Dame Academy Boosters, Vice President of Covington Catholic High School Boosters and longtime supporter of both Notre Dame and Covington Catholic. He was a member and former board member of Covington Turner Society and a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers. Bill received several accolades throughout his life including a Kentucky Colonel, induction into the Covington Turner Hall of Fame, Notre Dame Hall of Fame, Covington Catholic Hall of Fame and Northern Kentucky Hall of Fame. He played semi-pro baseball with both the Buckeye and Northern Kentucky Leagues and played football and baseball for St Xavier High School and played baseball at Xavier University. He also played semi-pro football for Trolley Tavern. Bill has four world ASA Championships in Softball including Shields-1953, Gatliff 1956-1957 and Yorkshire-1959. He played extensively with the Dixie Novelty Team for many years. Survivors include his wife Pat (Whittle) Bieger, daughter Karen (Dan) Finan, daughter Kaye (Dan) Blank, son Bill (Karen) Bieger, son Bob Bieger, daughter Jennifer Bieger, son Don (Joy) Bieger, brother's Dr R. Cyril Bieger and Thomas (Trudy) Bieger. Also surviving are grandchildren Nick (Sydney), Ross (Allison) and Julie (Neil) Finan, Abbey (Michael), Ben, Mitchell and Morgan Blank, Reggie, Maggie, Aidan and Luca Bieger, great-grandchildren Cole Finan and Margot Rolf. Visitation will be held Wednesday May 15, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at Blessed Sacrament Church in Ft Mitchell. Burial will be held at St Mary Cemetery in Ft Mitchell. Memorials may be to the Charity of Donor's Choice. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfunerhomes.com
