Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home and Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Visitation Church
3172 South Road
Cincinnati, OH
Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:45 AM
Spring Grove Cemetery
4521 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
Green Township - Beloved husband of Veronica 'Ronnie' Houston (Nee Zieverink). Loving father of William B. (Catherine) Houston, Teresa (Maria) Houston, Anthony Paduano and Gina Gilfilen. Devoted grandfather of Cole, Sophia, Charlotte, Chloe, Autumn and Luciana. Cherished son of Jean C. Houston (Nee Gallagher) and the late William H. Houston. Dear brother of Denise (Kevin) Ryan, Steve Houston and Gina (Michael) Johnson. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 62 years of age. Visitation on WEDNESDAY at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on THURSDAY at Our Lady of the Visitation, 3172 South Rd., at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association Central and Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd. Suite 221, Columbus, OH 43220. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019
