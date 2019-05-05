|
|
William G. Houston
Green Township - Beloved husband of Veronica 'Ronnie' Houston (Nee Zieverink). Loving father of William B. (Catherine) Houston, Teresa (Maria) Houston, Anthony Paduano and Gina Gilfilen. Devoted grandfather of Cole, Sophia, Charlotte, Chloe, Autumn and Luciana. Cherished son of Jean C. Houston (Nee Gallagher) and the late William H. Houston. Dear brother of Denise (Kevin) Ryan, Steve Houston and Gina (Michael) Johnson. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 62 years of age. Visitation on WEDNESDAY at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on THURSDAY at Our Lady of the Visitation, 3172 South Rd., at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association Central and Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd. Suite 221, Columbus, OH 43220. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019