Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Blankenship
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Gene "Bill" Blankenship


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
William Gene "Bill" Blankenship Obituary
William Gene "Bill" Blankenship

Loveland - William Gene "Bill" Blankenship of Loveland.

Husband of the late Bobbie Jean Blankenship (Nee Jackson). Loving father and father-in-law of Buddy and Christy Blankenship, Belinda and Tom Simmons. Devoted Grandfather of Brittany (Josh) Lane, Jessie (Taylor) Bulson, Benjamin Simmons, Bailey Blankenship, Spencer Blankenship, and Rory Blankenship. Great Grandfather of Nobalee Lane, Jocelyn Lane, and two very special Great grandchildren to be. Thursday May 9, 2019 age 80. Friends will be received at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home 129 N. Riverside Dr Loveland Friday May 17, 2019 5:00pm to 7:00pm, where a service will be held at 7:00pm. Graveside Service will be held Saturday May 18, 2019 11:00am at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Toledo, Ohio. Family request that memorial contributions in memory of Bill be directed to the Loveland Park Baptist Church c/o the Furnace Fund, 2280 Lilac St Loveland, Ohio 45140. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now