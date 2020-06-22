William "Willie" Guthrie
Cincinnati - William "Willie" Guthrie, age 85, of Cincinnati, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. He is survived by several nieces and nephews and his lifetime friend, Roger Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Retha Guthrie, sisters, Edith, Sarah, Carlene and Dot, and brothers, Thomas, Charlie and Van. Willie was a member of the Syrian Shriners, a 32nd Degree Mason and retired from Spring Grove Cemetery, after 45 years of service. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 10:00-11:30 a.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Interment Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Shriners Children's Hospital. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.