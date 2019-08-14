|
|
Dr. William H. "Bill" Gates
Maineville - passed away peacefully Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born Thursday, June 18, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio to John and Juanita (nee Williams) Gates. Beloved husband of Carol A. (nee Lindeman) Gates; loving father of Michael, Mark (Sandy), and Brian (Genette); step-father of Lori (Dave), Rae (the late Robert), Mary (Lynn), Michael (Donna), and Christa (Thomas); grandfather of 21; great-grandfather of 20; dear brother of Jack (Lois), Donald (Roxie), and Juanita (Claude); and a loving family member and friend to many. After graduating from Roosevelt High School with honors, Dr. Gates went on to become a hospital corpsman in the United States Navy in Maryland. It was there that he deepened his devotion and respect for the military and in medicine. He went on to further his education at the University of Dayton and The University of Cincinnati Medical School, and followed with his residency at Good Samaritan Hospital where he became Chief Resident and Attending Staff at Good Samaritan and Mercy Franciscan Hospitals. He went on to open his own private practice in Internal Medicine in Monfort Heights for over 30 years. Dr. Gates was President of the Ohio Society of Internal Medicine and served on the Board of Trustees as well. He was not only dedicated to quality and care of all patients, but also to the continuing education of his colleagues by serving on state and national organizations for physicians. He served as President of the Academy of Medicine of Cincinnati and Chairman of the Emergency and Disaster Services, while also serving as Chairman for the State of Ohio EMS to the Governor of Ohio. During this time, he began serving as Medical Director of the "Doctor Copter", Consultant to American Red Cross Disaster Services, and spent over a decade as Disaster Planning Consultant in Civil Defense for Hamilton County. Dr. Gates had a great love, respect and admiration for the brave firefighters and served as Medical Director for both Colerain and Green Township Fire Departments for over three decades. This position was of paramount importance to him. He thought it an honor and privilege to work with these brave men. One of the achievements of which Dr. Gates was most proud was serving as Chairman of the 911 Planning Committee which brought invaluable emergency services to the tri-state by establishing the 911 emergency service call in that area. He continued his devotion to emergency and disaster response throughout his career by serving on technical advisory and planning committees, and he was the Founding Member of the Tri state Medical Reserve Corps. Dr. Gates demonstrated his devotion to the value of VITAS Hospice Care by serving as Team Physician, Director of Wound Care, Director of Veteran's Programs, Educational Consultant, and Medical Director. Most recently and after his retirement, he chaired the Veterans and Patriots Ministry at Saint Margaret of York where he could share his deep and abiding respect and love for God and for his country and the brave men who fought and continue to for our freedom. Personally, Bill adored spending time with his wife, Carol, and his family and dear friends to gather for celebrations. He loved to travel the world and "take a spin" on the dance floor with his beloved wife. He loved to play games with his beloved dogs, and he loved to study and read about all things History and The Civil War. His thirst for knowledge was infinite. He had an inquisitive and brilliant mind, and possessed a heart that was loving, nurturing, caring and kind. Dr. Gates has undoubtedly crossed paths with thousands of people in his life and experiences, and each has been met with a kind, soft-spoken, empathetic, and genuinely caring and loving soul. He was always referred to as "such a sweet man," and will be remembered for his loving and gentle nature and his devotion to healing the sick and improving lives and communities. Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at St. Margaret of York, 9499 Columbia Road, Loveland, Ohio 45140. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Margaret of York. Interment will immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to , 644 Linn St, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019