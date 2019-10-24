|
|
William (Will) H. Schmaedecke
Berea - William (Will) H. Schmaedecke of Berea, KY departed his earthly body on October 13, 2019 after a long and valiant battle with organ failure and liver cancer.
Born in Ft. Thomas, KY on February 6, 1973, Will graduated from Campbell County high school and attended Eastern Kentucky University. He was baptized a Catholic and remained a spiritual seeker throughout his life.
Will was a kind and gentle soul, with a great wit and sense of humor. He was a patient man, and he requested that of others, as he always operated on 'Island Time' regardless of where he lived. Animals found a true friend, and loving caretaker in Will. Most of his career was spent in the hospitality industry and enjoying life in Berea and Florida with his partner Monica. He was happiest at the beach or watching baseball, especially the Cincinnati Reds.
He is preceded in death by his father, Judge William L. Schmaedecke, maternal grandparents Ruth and Tom Nunan, paternal grandparents Emma and Walter Schmaedecke.
He is survived by his mother Mary K. 'Kaki' Nunan Schmaedecke Nagel, his longtime partner Monica Isaacs, sister Sara Hemmer (Dave), brother Walter (Linda), nephews Blake Schmaedecke and Harley Edgely, stepmother Sandy Schmaedecke and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Ceremony and celebration was held in Winchester, Sat, Oct. 19 officiated by Father Norman Fischer. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ky. Organ Donor Affiliates.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019