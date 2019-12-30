Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
1500 Linneman Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
1500 Linneman Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Entombment
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery-W 8th and Seton
3819 W 8th Street
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
William Haberthier Obituary
William Haberthier

Delhi Township - William H. 'Bill' Haberthier. beloved husband of Claire Haberthier (Nee Frank) of 40 years. Loving father of Dennis (Teri), Dan (Mindy), Steve (Debbie) Tim (Karla) Brodbeck, Terri (Terry) Rabanus, Mary Jo (Dan) Suer, Connie (Ray) Lindemann and Julie Haberthier. Devoted grandfather of 19 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Donald (Ann) Haberthier. Also survived by his many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Served in the U.S. Navy YNT3 E-4 from 1958 to 1962. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at 81 years of age. Visitation at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Rd., on FRIDAY from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. B. J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
