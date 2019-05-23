Services
Villa Hills - William J. Hare, age 72, of Villa Hills, KY passed away suddenly on May 20, 2019. Son of the late Cyrillus H. and Mary A. Hare. Dear brother of the late Thomas and Paul Hare. He is survived by his children, Shannon Davis, Sean Davis and Marklin Hare; brother, Edward (Sarah) Hare; sisters-in-law, Judy Hare and Candace (Vincent) Gibney; as well as several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM prior to the burial at St. Mary Cemetery (701 E. Ross Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45217). Middendorf Funeral Home (Ft. Wright, KY) is serving the family; online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 23, 2019
