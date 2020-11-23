William HaynesAlexandria - William " Bill" Haynes, 65, of Alexandria, KY passed away on November 21, 2020. He was the son of William Haynes Sr and Esther (Hollon) Haynes. He was a member of the Claryville Social Club. He was preceded in death by his parents and his two sons. He was also preceded by his siblings; David Haynes, Rev. Louis Haynes, Harrison Haynes, Bobby Haynes, Cecil Haynes, Cora Haynes and Mary Haynes. He is survived by his brother; John Haynes. Sisters; Bonnie Haynes and Daisy Napier. Visitation will be private for the immediate family due to COVID-19. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.