William (Bill) Hedrick Maynor, Jr
Aurora - William (Bill) Hedrick Maynor, Jr., age 83, died peacefully January 17, 2019 in Aurora, Colorado due to complications from dementia.
Born August 21st, 1935 in Mullens, WV
A devoted and loving husband and father, Bill professionally was in sales and volunteered in the PTA, where he served as president, and on levy campaigns to fund the Princeton City Schools. Later Bill was a member of the Princeton Music Boosters and was elected to the Princeton City Schools Board of Education where he served to help direct and ensure the offering of first class public education to students in the district.
In retirement he continued to work for local schools to fund public education, and remained active as a 32nd degree member of the Scottish Rite.
Bill was preceded in death by his father William Hedrick Maynor, stepfather, Al Beebe, Mother, Ruth Beebe, Wife, Mary Thomas Maynor and daughter Rebecca E. Kirry. He leaves behind his son Tom, daughter-in-law Lauren Maynor, grandchildren Maddie, Dylan and Cameron, son-in-law Tim Kirry, grandson Adam and many cousins.
There will be a memorial service and celebration of life, 2:00pm Sunday, March 17th, at Receptions Banquet Center, 10681 Loveland Madeira Rd, Loveland, OH 45140. An interment service will be held Monday morning the 18th, 10:30 am, at the Amaranth Abbey, Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Rd. Columbus, OH 43202. In lieu of flowers please donate to a dementia cause of your choice.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019