William Henderson
Covington - William "Bill" Henderson, 90, of Covington, passed away Saturday August 24, 2019 at his residence. He was a retired mail carrier with the U. S, Postal Service in Corryville. Bill was a World War II and Korean War Army veteran. He also served as the Head of Security for the Nuremberg Trials. He enjoyed music. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Norma L. Rassche Henderson; and parents, William D. and Pearl Hungler Henderson. Survivors include daughter, Sandra (Mike) Richardson of Elsmere; 2 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 3 nieces. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29th at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON. Visitation Wednesday, August 28th, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorials are suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 26, 2019