Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
5900 Buckwheat Road
Milford, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Winstel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Henry Winstel


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
William Henry Winstel Obituary
William Henry Winstel

Milford - Beloved husband of the late Ann Winstel; Devoted father of Mary Ann (Mark) Sebastion, Karen (Dino) Oliverio, William P. ( Bethany Shisler) Winstel; Loving grandfather of Rachel (Caleb), Lauren, Rebekah, Susan, Mary, Ben, Anna, Anthony, Nicolas, Caterina, Jessica, Chase, and Cameron; Great grandfather of Adalyn and Oliver; Brother of John (Liz) Winstel, Ed (the late Pat) Winstel, and the late Mary Winstel; William was a veteran in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from CG&E with over 30 years of employment. In his spare time he enjoyed golfing and gardening. William was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Passed away, Tuesday May 28, 2019, age 81 years; Resident of Milford, OH; Visitation will be at Evans Funeral Home 741 Center Street Milford, OH 45150; TODAY Friday May 31, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM; Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church 5900 Buckwheat Road Milford, OH 45150 Saturday June 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Old Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio If so desired memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church to help people in need. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now