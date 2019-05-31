|
|
William Henry Winstel
Milford - Beloved husband of the late Ann Winstel; Devoted father of Mary Ann (Mark) Sebastion, Karen (Dino) Oliverio, William P. ( Bethany Shisler) Winstel; Loving grandfather of Rachel (Caleb), Lauren, Rebekah, Susan, Mary, Ben, Anna, Anthony, Nicolas, Caterina, Jessica, Chase, and Cameron; Great grandfather of Adalyn and Oliver; Brother of John (Liz) Winstel, Ed (the late Pat) Winstel, and the late Mary Winstel; William was a veteran in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from CG&E with over 30 years of employment. In his spare time he enjoyed golfing and gardening. William was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Passed away, Tuesday May 28, 2019, age 81 years; Resident of Milford, OH; Visitation will be at Evans Funeral Home 741 Center Street Milford, OH 45150; TODAY Friday May 31, 2019, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM; Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church 5900 Buckwheat Road Milford, OH 45150 Saturday June 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Old Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio If so desired memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church to help people in need. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 31, 2019