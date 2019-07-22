|
William Huff
Alexandria - William "Bill" Huff, 58, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. He was born November 11, 1960 in Covington, KY. Bill was a maintenance tech for Four Season Environmental, and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Huff and a sister, Fern Huff. He is survived by his wife, Janice Huff (nee Milton); daughter, Sarah (Andrew) Bex; step-daughter, Jennifer (Robbie) Duke; mother, Ann Huff; eight siblings: JoAnn (David) Strange, Kelly (Vetta) Huff, Janice (Leroy) Robbins, Linda (Gene) Stringer, Joey (Marcy) Anna Marie (Tim Mains) Morgan, Sam (Pam) Huff and Joshua (Amy) Huff; three grandchildren: Christopher Carson, Lillian Bex, and Danielle Duke; also by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation 4:00 PM-8:00 PM Tuesday, July 23 at the Immanuel Baptist Church, 1237 Rocky View, Cold Spring, KY. Funeral Service 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 24 at the Church. Interment will follow at the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Baptist Church. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 22, 2019