William Huff
Butler - William A. Huff, 100, of Butler, KY, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at River Valley Nursing Home, Butler, KY. Bill was born December 16, 1919 in Alexandria, KY to his late parents, Calvin and Ada (Sellers) Huff. He was the retired owner\operator of Huff Excavating. Bill was a member of Alexandria United Methodist Church, Alexandria, KY. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Louella (Baker) Huff. Bill is survived by two sisters, Betty Mae Glasbrenner and Mattie Jane Bliss and many nieces and nephews and friends. Visitation Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington St. Alexandria, KY 41001 from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow in the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alexandria United Methodist Church, 8286 W Main St, Alexandria, KY 41001. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020