|
|
William "Bill" Hugh Sizemore
William "Bill" Hugh Sizemore, 73, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Bill was born in Cincinnati, OH on December 5, 1946. He grew up in Campbell County, KY. He was married for 56 years to Geneva Sizemore and had four children. Bill's main occupation was a truck driver and he saw most of the United States, but his biggest love and his greatest passion was his family. Bill loved to play his guitar, play piano and sing. He was a loving father, a committed husband, and good Christian. He leaves behind a close-knit family with very strong bonds. He left this world not as a poor man but as a man that had life well lived.
Bill is preceded in death by his son, William Hugh Sizemore, Jr., at the tender age of 10; by his parents, Hugh Sizemore, Jr. and Francis Rogers; stepfather, Algin Rogers; sisters, Betty Tackas and Linda Anders.
He leaves behind his wife, Geneva Sizemore; daughters, Melissa Sizemore (Shannon), Julie Bowen (Joe) and Katy Taylor (Ronnie); grandchildren, Grant, Alisha, Krissy, Amanda, Jessica, Zachary and Griffin; great-grandchildren, Adalyn, Joey, Mark, Cadence, Auria, Rowan, Emerey, and Kinsley; as well as his brothers, Mike Sizemore (Clivia) and Dale Presley (Gene).
Visitation will be held 11:00am until a Funeral Service to begin at 1:00pm Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Floral Hill Funeral Home, Covington, KY. Please leave online condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2020