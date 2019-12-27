|
|
William "Bill" Hutchinson
Boise, ID, formerly of Cincinnati - William Hutchinson passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019 of natural causes, with his children near him. Bill's family included Deborah; Cynthia (Thea) and her son Alex, Lisa and her family-Julian, Kieran, and Marika; Will; and Tim and his family-Shauna, Sean, and Ethan. The mother of Bill's children, Dorothy M. Hutchinson, passed away in 2013.
Bill was one of eight children born to Merrill and Helen Fay Hutchinson who raised their family in the Mt. Airy neighborhood of Cincinnati. His seven siblings are Jack, Pat, Ted, and Fay (deceased), Merrill, Helen, and Jean.
During his early caddying days at the Clovernook Country Club, Bill was encouraged by some of the members to enroll in Roger Bacon High School across town. Bill earned enough money to pay the tuition and credited that experience and the G.I. Bill after his Air Force service to later successes in his career with Merrell National Labs.
Bill was passionate about life, whether he was swinging a golf club at the age of 9 in his family's yard or competing in the Merrell National Golf League on Monday nights for 25 years; introducing his kids to "roughing it" in cabins owned by friends of the family, while exploring the beautiful lakes and mountains near Blind River, Canada; bicycle touring with his son on an 800-mile trip from Cincinnati to the North Carolina coast, or in beautiful landscapes with dear friends, and finally on his recumbent tricycle in Boise after a stroke in 2018; challenging his physical endurance by climbing a 17,000-foot volcano in Mexico, leading Sierra Club backpacking trips, or exploring the cultures and ancient ruins throughout Central America; hanging out in his log cabin north of Flathead Lake under the big sky of Montana; enjoying blue grass music on Sunday nights at The Comet.
Bill's greatest passion was dedicating himself to improving the lives of children who live in poverty or experience homelessness. Even in the weeks before his death, Bill shared stories of the beautiful kids he met through the programs he volunteered for that were addressing these issues. Donations to the Bill Hutchinson Commemorative Fund will keep Bill's legacy alive for these children. (www.upspring.org/hutchinson).
"Billy Hutch" may have left this Earth, but his spirit carries on in all our lives.
Services are on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1 PM in the Blue Spruce Chapel within the building of Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cin. OH 45223. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11am-1pm. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.springgrove.org
Arrangements by Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019