Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:15 AM - 12:00 PM
Lifespring Christian Church
1373 Galbraith Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Lifespring Christian Church
1373 Galbraith Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
William "Bill" Innis Obituary
William "Bill" Innis

College Hill - William "Bill" Innis. Beloved husband of Karren Besly Innis for 21 years. Devoted father of Rebekka Innis and Daniel Innis. Loving uncle of Mary Lois (Jeffery) and Terry. Also survived by a great-niece, Meredith. Bill passed away on October 25, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Member of Lifespring Christian Church and the Local American Council of the Blind. Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2nd from 11:15 AM until time of the Memorial Service at 12 Noon at Lifespring Christian Church, 1373 Galbraith Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231. Inurnment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to the charity of donor's choice. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
